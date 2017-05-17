Fenton hires Ben Wyskida as CEO

He is replacing Michael Huttner, who is moving into the role of political director at the agency.

NEW YORK: Fenton has named Ben Wyskida CEO as current chief executive Michael Huttner moves into the role of political director.

Wyskida started on Monday at the firm, which works with nonprofit and advocacy organizations such as the ACLU, Children’s AID, and the American Cancer Society.

"Across all of the areas we work in, our clients are recognizing there’s an incredible urgency to communicate clearly about the work they're doing," he said. "The urgency is leading a lot of nonprofits, foundations, and brands to look more at digital and video advertising. It’s an exciting time creatively. Clients are open to doing things differently because we have to do things differently to get our message across."

Wyskida added that he plans to expand Fenton’s digital team to serve those needs, and to better promote Fenton and its clients’ work in advocacy to a larger audience.

He was previously an EVP at BerlinRosen, leading the firm’s philanthropy and cultural activism practice. Wyskida also worked in communications roles for The Atlantic Philanthropies, The Nation, the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, and Design for Social Impact.

Andre Banks joined BerlinRosen as EVP of its social impact and philanthropy practice on Monday, replacing Wyskida.

Huttner is stepping down after one year as the firm’s CEO to move into the role of political director while also pursuing another venture in Boulder, Colorado, the agency said in a statement. It did not identify Huttner’s other position, but his LinkedIn account also describes him as CEO of Boulder-based The Huttner Group.

Fenton was founded in 1982 by David Fenton, who is now the firm’s chairman. The agency has offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.