Report: Fox's Kimberly Guilfoyle in talks for White House job

The host of The Five has been mentioned in media reports as a possible replacement for embattled White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News host and rumored replacement for Sean Spicer, told the Bay Area News Group she is in talks with the Trump administration about the White House press secretary role and other media-facing jobs.

Guilfoyle was reportedly a finalist for the press secretary position in December before then-President-elect Donald Trump picked Spicer, a prominent Trump campaign surrogate and Republican National Committee chief strategist. Trump reportedly floated Guilfoyle’s name to advisers again this month as a potential replacement for Spicer.

Guilfoyle critiqued the White House press shop last week on her show, saying it had "room for improvement" after fallout from the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. About the press secretary job, she said, "It has to be somebody with a very close relationship, where there’s trust there, there’s inherent loyalty, someone who’s been there from the beginning."

Guilfoyle has served as a cohost on The Five on Fox News Channel since 2011. She was previously the first lady of San Francisco and a prosecutor in that city and Los Angeles.

Trump has been considering a West Wing shakeup that could extend from Spicer to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus or Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, according to media reports. Trump also threatened to cancel daily press briefings in a tweet last week.