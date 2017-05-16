'Doesn't the guy own a dark suit?' 5 times Trump was quoted about his comms team

Reading the tea leaves for a hint on whether President Donald Trump will dismiss Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Communications Director Mike Dubke--or the entire White House comms team? Here are five times the president chatted about his press shop to members of the media.

Déjà vu: President Donald Trump is reportedly thinking about firing Press Secretary Sean Spicer again—and this time the entire White House press team may not be far behind.

After Spicer was absent from the White House briefing room for much of last week to fulfill his Navy Reserve duties, his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders filled in for him in what some observers called a tryout for the press secretary job. Reportedly unhappy with the performance of his communications team after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Trump is said to be considering Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle for the role of his top spokesperson.

Here are five times Trump has been quoted about his press shop since January.

"He's doing a good job, but he gets beat up."

Asked by Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro if Spicer would be in his job tomorrow, Trump dodged the question repeatedly, saying Spicer has "been there from the beginning," but didn’t specifically say he would remain in the role.

"That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in."

Trump reportedly said he wasn’t planning to fire Spicer while speaking at a working lunch in March, according to The Washington Post, and compared Spicer’s ratings numbers to daytime soap operas. The story broke shortly after Spicer took heat for his misguided comparison of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and Adolf Hitler, when he said even Hitler didn’t use gas on his own people.

"It is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy."

Following Comey’s dismissal and contradicting statements about why he was fired from White House sources, Trump explained on Twitter that his surrogates just might not be able to keep up with him because he is a "very active president."

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings.’"

Trump went on to suggest dong away with one of the main facets of Spicer’s job, the daily press briefing, in another tweet following the Comey fallout. He suggested handing out written statements to the press instead of holding a televised Q&A.

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"Doesn’t the guy own a dark suit?"

Just a day into Spicer’s tenure, Trump was already displeased with his choice of workwear. Axios reported that Trump asked a senior aide if Spicer owned a dark suit after he appeared behind the podium in an ill-fitting, light gray suit for his first full day on the job. Voila! The next day, Spicer was at the podium with an upgraded suit.