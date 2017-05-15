Andre Banks to lead social impact practice at BerlinRosen

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has brought on Andre Banks as EVP of its social impact and philanthropy practice, the firm said on Monday.

Banks started at BerlinRosen on Monday. He is responsible for client strategy and business development for the practice area that covers philanthropy, criminal justice reform, international human rights, LGBTQ rights, voting and civil rights, sustainability, media, and culture.

"It’s important for groups standing up for civil rights and the basic tenets of our democracy to be out there and to be sure their voices are at the center of the debate and not at the margins," Banks said. "I’m hoping to help people figure out how to break through the noise and connect not just on the coasts, but in every part of the country."

Banks replaced Ben Wyskida, former head of the social impact and philanthropy practice, who left the agency in February, according to his LinkedIn account. Banks is reporting to Andy McDonald, MD of the national division, and overseeing a team of 20.

Most recently, Banks was working as a consultant, advising on projects for Google Brand Studio, Human Rights Watch, and SEIU. He founded All Out, an international LGBTQ advocacy organization, in 2012 and spent six years with Purpose, a creative agency focused on social impact projects. Banks has also worked at Africa Action, Race Forward, and Color of Change.  

