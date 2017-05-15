AkzoNobel picks MSLGroup for global contract after wide-ranging review

Added 2 hours ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

The paint, coatings, and chemicals manufacturer began the review in January to reduce its agency roster of about 100 firms.

News

AMSTERDAM: AkzoNobel has awarded a global communications contract to MSLGroup, an agency spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The Dutch paint, chemicals, and coatings manufacturer began a review of its agency roster in January to reduce the number of firms working with the company, which was about 100 at the time.

The agency review followed "greater integration of the company and the communications team to make it more centralized," AkzoNobel spokesman Andrew Wood said in January. 

U.S.-based rival PPG Industries has made three bids to buy AkzoNobel, all of which were rejected. Its most recent offer of $29.5 billion (26.9 million euros) was turned down because AkzoNobel said it undervalued the company.

AkzoNobel manufactures paint under brands such as Dulux and Glidden, and makes marine, automotive, and industrial coatings.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now