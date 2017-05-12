The end of the White House press briefing? Trump threatens on Twitter

In the middle of a tweet-storm about James Comey, China, and other topics, the president said he could end the daily press event.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he might discontinue the White House press briefing while posting about the performance of his media shop surrogates.

Trump followed up with what appeared to be a veiled threat lobbed at recently fired FBI Director James Comey, whose sacking has been bungled with contradictory messaging from the White House.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Members of the media quickly highlighted the gaps in the White House’s logic about the press briefing, saying the problem isn’t the forum but the messages from Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has filled in for him for much of the past week.

JUST NOW: "You could cancel briefings. You could do that. Another choice would be to cancel lies." https://t.co/c10NHVIe6O — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 12, 2017

Asked about the president’s tweet at Friday’s briefing, Spicer said Trump is "a little dismayed" at his treatment by the media.

"We come out here and try to do everything we can to provide you and the American people with what he’s doing on their behalf, what he’s doing to keep the nation safe, what he’s doing to grow jobs," he said. "And yet we see time and time again an attempt to parse every little word and make it more of a game of gotcha as opposed to really figuring out what the policies are, why something’s being pursued, or what the update is on this. I think that’s where there’s a lot of dismay and it’s not something just the president alone feels."