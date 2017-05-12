Turkish Embassy hires Burson-Marsteller ahead of Erdogan visit

The country's president, Recep Erdogan, won sweeping new powers last month in a national referendum.

WASHINGTON: The Embassy of Turkey has hired Burson-Marsteller for integrated PR services in the U.S. ahead of a visit by its president.

The contract, which began this month, is scheduled to run through 2017. The WPP firm is set to earn $1.1 million for the work.

Burson is responsible for supporting the Turkish Embassy’s communications in the U.S., including engaging public policy influencers through meetings and events, media relations touting the U.S.-Turkey relationship, embassy event support, and social media for the embassy’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The agency will also support Turkish consulates in Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York with media relations and grassroots engagement with community leaders.

A Burson representative confirmed the firm’s work on behalf of the embassy, but declined further comment.

Last month, Turkey’s citizens narrowly voted in a referendum to give President Recep Erdogan sweeping powers over the country’s government. Erdogan is scheduled to visit Washington, DC, next week to meet with President Donald Trump.

The Turkish government previously worked with APCO Worldwide on a short-term contract after an attempted coup in the country last July.