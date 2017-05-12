Brita passes to Steph Curry to filter out cyberbullying

The Filtered Life campaign benefitted the Cybersmile Foundation, which is focused on eliminating online bullying.

Company: Brita

Campaign: The Filtered Life

Agency mix: Current (PR partner), McGarryBowen (creative and digital)

Duration: Jan 2017 – ongoing

Budget: Confidential

Brita is nearing the end of the Filtered Life campaign, which it created to reduce online bullying and hate speech. The brand also partnered with the Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit focused on eliminating cyberbullying.

Strategy

Brita, with help from PR agency partner Current, began planning for the social campaign last year. Its goal was to develop a tool that would make the internet a safer place, mirroring Brita’s commitment to making water safer to drink.

"The internet should be a safe place to be creative, collaborate with others, and cheer on our favorites," said Hilleary Wright, a digital and PR staffer for Brita. "Unfortunately, we’re seeing more cases of mean-spirited efforts to hurt other people, with many of these instances involving kids."

The brand created the Filter Your Feed tool, which Twitter users can authorize to search their feeds and find words such as "awful," "dumb," "freak," "gross," "idiot," "jerk," "pathetic," "stupid," and "ugly." The application flags tweets containing these words, asks users if they want to delete them, and generates positive content in their place.

The brand decided to tap spokesperson Stephen Curry of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to promote the campaign on social media and star in videos about bullying. Its goal was to use Curry to land high-profile media coverage in outlets that could help the campaign reach a broad audience.

Brita also partnered with the Cybersmile Foundation to encourage people to eliminate negativity on social media using Filter Your Feed and to engage the company on social media.

The brand created a website for the campaign, FilterYourFeed.com, and the #FilterYourFeed hashtag to connect with social users.

Tactics

The campaign debuted in January with the release of the Filtered Life video series. The videos, produced by McGarryBowen, feature people telling their stories of overcoming negativity, hate, and bullying. Brita promoted the spots, which feature Curry as the star and narrator, with paid pushes on branded social media platforms.

Something powerful happens when you filter. Join us and filter out the online hate. Choose The #FilteredLife @BritaUSA pic.twitter.com/rPhaOPvVLd — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 3, 2017

On April 4, Curry appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and mentioned the campaign after the host yelled at fellow patrons of a miniature golf course.

"We were aiming for broad reach with this campaign and achieved it with The Late Late Show segment, which went viral with wide pickup across lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and parenting outlets and an interview in People magazine with Stephen Curry that appeared in print, further spreading our campaign messaging," said Wright.

On April 6, Brita launched the Filter Your Feed online tool with a social post on Curry's Twitter account and announced it would donate $1 for each share of the hashtag #FilterYourFeed on social platforms, up to $20,000.

Make the internet happier. Join me & @BritaUSA at https://t.co/A80TbiXIBH to help scrub your bad tweets & spread some good like this GIF #Ad pic.twitter.com/ZPod3dtmGd — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 6, 2017

"In working with the Cybersmile Foundation, it was great to have a partner that was really at the forefront of this issue and provided a unique voice for these efforts as a nonprofit in the space, working directly with youth and adults alike through education and raising awareness," added Wright.

The campaign is set to run until June.

Results

The Filtered Life campaign has garnered 200,000 earned media impressions, measured across both social and traditional outlets, with about 61 million impressions coming from social media engagement. The brand’s goal is 70 million.

The Late Late Show segment featuring Curry and Corden has nearly 6 million views on YouTube, and the Filtered Life videos have received more than 24,000 views. There have been more than 11,000 engagements with the Filter Your Feed tool in the month since its debut.