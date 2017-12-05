PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch is joined by reporters Sean Czarnecki and Alison Kanski to talk about the big winners at the PRWeek Global Awards, Hotwire's new CEO Barbara Bates, former Trump communications adviser Chris Byrne joining Prosek Partners, Snap missing the mark on its first earnings report, and President Donald Trump's Twitter threat to end press briefings.
The PR Week 5.12.2017: Snap's first earnings report, Trump threatens to end briefings
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins