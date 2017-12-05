The PR Week 5.12.2017: Snap's first earnings report, Trump threatens to end briefings

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week.

PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch is joined by reporters Sean Czarnecki and Alison Kanski to talk about the big winners at the PRWeek Global Awards, Hotwire's new CEO Barbara Bates, former Trump communications adviser Chris Byrne joining Prosek Partners, Snap missing the mark on its first earnings report, and President Donald Trump's Twitter threat to end press briefings.

