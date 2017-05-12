Sarah Huckabee Sanders filled in for Sean Spicer behind the lectern in the White House Press Briefing Room this week amid more questions about Spicer’s job security—and new Spicer-as-Homer-Simpson memes. Who do you think should be White House press secretary?
Poll: Spicer or Sanders? You pick
Should President Trump stick with Sean Spicer behind the podium? Or go with deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Take our poll or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins