Poll: Spicer or Sanders? You pick

Added 4 hours ago , Be the first to comment

Should President Trump stick with Sean Spicer behind the podium? Or go with deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Take our poll or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.

Blog
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot from the White House's YouTube page).
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot from the White House's YouTube page).

Sarah Huckabee Sanders filled in for Sean Spicer behind the lectern in the White House Press Briefing Room this week amid more questions about Spicer’s job security—and new Spicer-as-Homer-Simpson memes. Who do you think should be White House press secretary?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now