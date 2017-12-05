Breakfast Briefing, 5.12.2017: Comey scandal, PRWeek Global Awards, more McCarthy as Spicer

Trump muddles White House’s message on Comey

The White House’s message on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey is muddled, to say the least. After days of claiming Comey was dismissed based on recommendations by other Justice Department officials, President Donald Trump told NBC News’ Lester Holt on Thursday that he planned to fire the FBI’s top official "regardless." Trump also told Holt he had the matter of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election on his mind when he fired Comey, despite several assertions to the contrary by members of his staff, noted The Washington Post. Comey’s firing has also set off a new round of leaks to the media from inside the FBI and the Trump administration, according to The Hill.





PRWeek Global Awards winners announced

Winners of the PRWeek Global Awards 2017 were honored in London on Thursday night. Top awards went to Weber Shandwick for Global Agency, the Financial Times for Global In-House Team, and Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi for Campaign of the Year. New this morning: 15 terms every PR pro should know before working on an IPO.



Melissa McCarthy teases SNL appearance

The actress is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and she has plenty of new material to use to roast White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer between Comey’s dismissal and Spicer’s press briefing from the West Wing shrubs. McCarthy previewed her appearance with an Instagram post captioned, "Straight out da bushes." After the latest round of speculation about Spicer’s job, a top White House source told BuzzFeed that Trump isn't planning to fire his press secretary, saying, "Oh my god, for the billionth time, no."

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT



United flight delayed by scorpion

More bad (and weird) news for United Airlines: a flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed for three hours on Thursday after a scorpion emerged form a passenger’s clothing, according to local station KHOU. Another passenger on the flight tweeted, "The captain of my flight just told us it’s a scorpion on the plane???!!!!! Good job United!" according to People. The early April incident in which authorities dragged Dr. David Dao from a United flight is also being referenced on the latest cover of The New Yorker, which depicts Attorney General Jeff Sessions giving the same treatment to James Comey. Dao doesn’t think the cover is very funny, his lawyer told MarketWatch.



More bad news for Uber

A federal judge has recommended prosecutors look into the company and its engineers for potential theft of trade secrets from Google parent Alphabet, according to The Wall Street Journal. The judge also ruled that the dispute between Uber and Alphabet over driverless car technology will go to trial instead of private arbitration, according to Recode.