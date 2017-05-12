In Pictures: PRWeek Global Awards 2017

Weber Shandwick was the biggest winner on the night - taking home seven gongs including Best Campaign and Global Agency of the Year.
MSLGroup also triumphed for its #LikeAGirl campaign for Procter & Gamble brand Always, which scooped two wins and three high commendations. The agency won a third award for work with Netflix.
MHP's Missing Type campaign won the Global Integration gong and was highly commended in two other categories.
