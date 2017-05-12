In Pictures: PRWeek Global Awards 2017

Added 1 hour ago by Rob McKinlay

The great and the good of worldwide comms gathered at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London last night (11 May) for the PRWeek Global Awards. Here is a selection of photos from the glittering gala...

Weber Shandwick was the biggest winner on the night - taking home seven gongs including Best Campaign and Global Agency of the Year.

MSLGroup also triumphed for its #LikeAGirl campaign for Procter & Gamble brand Always, which scooped two wins and three high commendations. The agency won a third award for work with Netflix.

MHP's Missing Type campaign won the Global Integration gong and was highly commended in two other categories.

