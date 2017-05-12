Rize Up campaign aims to mobilise youth vote ahead of general election

A new voter registration campaign called Rize Up has been launched to encourage non-voters and those under 25 to have their say in the upcoming general election.

The campaign was co-founded by photographer and filmmaker Josh Cole and Jane Powell, founder of the men's suicide prevention charity, CALM.

Through conversations on social media using the hashtag #RizeUpUK and by engaging with Londoners on the street this weekend, it is designed to encourage those who either did not vote in the 2015 general election or else those who feel disenfranchised from politics to participate, the campaign founders said.

PR firm Manifest is handling comms for the campaign on a pro bono basis. The agency is also working on an event at the end of this month to bring together all supporters of Rize Up and encourage people to vote on 8 June.

Powell said: "There are 15 million voters out there whose voice will potentially be lost - at a time of huge political, economic and social change. We want to ensure that young people and those at the bottom of society feel their vote can affect their lives and the lives of those around them."

The campaign has already gained support from Queen guitarist Brian May (see Tweet below), British actress Anna Passey and chef Gizzi Erskine, as well as Grime producer 5ive Beatz, who has created a beat track for anyone to upload and talk about the importance of voting through music.

Folks ! SUPPORT THESE GUYS !!! Rizeup. @rizeupuk - it's VITAL VITAL VITAL that young folks register NOW - and VOTE !!! Bri pic.twitter.com/0VBqx2G4Yu — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) May 11, 2017

Powell added: "We want the next generation of voters to feel empowered instead of apathetic, and an election that never planned for them to turn up is a great chance to shake things up."

The deadline to register to vote in the 8 June general election is 22 May.