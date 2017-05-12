In brief: Ineos director chairs Media Zoo, Wachsman opens in Dublin, wins for AprilSix Proof and Canoe

Ineos director chairs Media Zoo

Tom Crotty, director of corporate affairs at chemicals giant Ineos, has been appointed as the first non-executive chair of London agency Media Zoo. Crotty, who said he had "worked closely with Media Zoo for many years", has been brought in to provide expertise to assist the agency's expansion plans. He retains his role at Ineos. Media Zoo's work with Ineos resulted in a protest at its offices in 2015. Media Zoo's revenues grew by a third last year, moving it up to 61st in the new PRWeek Top 150.

Wachsman PR opens in Dublin

Fintech agency Wachsman PR has established a European headquarters in Dublin. The new office will be led Emma Walker, who has worked at the agency's New York offices since March last year. Wachsman PR was founded on Wall Street in 2015.

AprilSix Proof gets cyber briefs

Science and tech agency AprilSix Proof has won a brief to provide comms support to the University of Cambridge for two cyber security events. The Inter-Ace compeitions is backed by the National Cyber Security Centre, the Cabinet Office and industry, and aims to encourage people to pursue cyber careers. C2C is a cybersecurity compeition taking place in July in Cambridge in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

G-Shock calls in Canoe for store launch

Casio watch brand G-Shock has appointed London agency Canoe PR to handle UK press activity for the launch of its new concept store on Carnaby Street. The store is expected to open in June and will include a creative event space that will serve as "a go-to hub for all things G-Shock", the agency said.

Nico Rosberg appoints CAA Sports

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has appointed CAA Sports to represent his international commercial interests. The agency, which represents a number of athletes, will also work with Rosberg and his management team to develop a marketing and PR strategy for his businesses.

Umbro appoints Matta for campaign series

Umbro has appointed creative agency Matta to handle a series of campaigns throughout this year and next, including new football kit launches for AFC Bournemouth and PSV Eindhoven. The agency will also help launch a separate campaign between Umbro and Bournemouth called Next Chapter that highlights the club’s recent history, including being promoted four times in seven seasons.