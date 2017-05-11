Mastercard names Andres Siefken marcomms EVP

Siefken was previously adviser and principal at the New England Consulting Group.

PURCHASE, NY: Mastercard has hired Andres Siefken as EVP of marketing and communications for North America, the company said on Thursday.

Siefken will be responsible for developing marketing and communications strategies that reinforce the value of the company’s products and services, Mastercard said in a statement. He will work with Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, in the role.

Most recently, Siefken was adviser and principal at the New England Consulting Group. Previously, he was EVP, CMO, and GM at Daymon Worldwide and head of marketing at Anheuser-Busch InBev, according to his LinkedIn account. Siefken began his career at Procter & Gamble.