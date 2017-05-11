Watch: Florida firms team up for Mother's Day anti-abuse PSA

Uproar PR and Spry partnered with Harbor House of Central Florida on the public service announcement.

For Mother’s Day, one Florida nonprofit is partnering with two local agencies to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Harbor House of Central Florida, a domestic violence center located near Orlando, teamed up with local agency Uproar PR and creative shop Spry to produce a Mother’s Day-themed public service announcement. The video premiered this week.

In the PSA, a son writes a card to his mom for Mother’s Day, thanking her for supporting and caring for him, but also apologizing for not seeing the signs of domestic abuse before it was too late. The spot ends with the man laying down flowers and the card at his mother’s grave.

It also shares statistics about the number of women and children affected by domestic violence. The accompanying website, called Here’s to You Mom, asks visitors to donate to Harbor House in honor of their mothers.