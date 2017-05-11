Lewis hires MSLGroup, Schwartz Media veteran Dara Sklar

She will have a national role at the firm working across earned, owned, and paid media.

SAN FRANCISCO: Lewis has brought on MSLGroup veteran Dara Sklar as VP, charged with spearheading "the development of rapid response communications across earned, owned and paid media," the firm said in a blog post.

Based in San Francisco, Sklar has a national role.

She most recently served as SVP at MSLGroup, where she focused on emerging growth companies and worked to boost the firm’s renewable energy, IT security, and consumer technology practice groups, according to her LinkedIn account. Sklar joined the Publicis Groupe agency in 2013 after a 14-year tenure at Schwartz Media.

Lewis, which rebranded from Lewis PR in late 2015, reported $68.6 million in global revenue in 2015, the last year for which revenue numbers were available, including $32.8 million in the U.S. It had 27 offices around the world at the time.

Global chief client engagement officer Andy Oliver left the firm late last year. In summer 2016, it named Stephen Corsi as EVP and head of U.S. operations, replacing Morgan McLintic, who departed the agency after two decades.

A Lewis representative could not be immediately reached for additional comment.