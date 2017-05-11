Unpacking brand activism at P360Asia

What is the role of brand activists in an age of declining trust? Does public relations need public relations? These highly pertinent topics and more will be discussed at the fifth-annual PR360Asia, returning to Hong Kong on June 6.

By gathering industry champions from across the region into one room for a day of real industry assessment and analysis, PR360Asia has become a highly anticipated gathering for Asia’s PR leaders. This year’s theme of brand activism and transformation is particularly significant in an age of declining trust, fake news, and alternative facts.

Key topics for PR360Asia include:

  • Understanding the challenges PR faces in times of increasing cynicism
  • Maintaining trust through brand activism
  • How PR can stay relevant while upholding its core identity as the marketing and digital landscape changes
  • Talent retention: experience sharing from experts on keeping top talent and developing diversity.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.

