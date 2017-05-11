Edelman hires new Shanghai head

The firm announced key changes in its senior China leadership roles.

SHANGHAI: Edelman has hired Jackie Xu Rui as MD of the agency’s Shanghai office, effective June 1.

She will join the firm from MullenLowe Profero, where she was China MD.

With more than 15 years in senior industry management roles, Xu Rui will be charged with leading Edelman’s digital transformation in China. She has worked with clients including Unilever, Diageo, Fiat, PwC, and Haribo.

The firm also said Edelman China COO and Beijing MD Sanjay Nair is relocating to become head of the U.S. tech sector, based in the San Francisco office.

He spent five years at Edelman China, and previously set up the technology practice at Edelman Singapore. Nair will advise U.S. tech companies looking to grow internationally, as well as Asian technology brands seeking a U.S. presence.

While Edelman conducts a search for Nair’s replacement, Yu will take over as acting MD of the Beijing office.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.