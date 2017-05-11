Agency Business Report Plus: Bigger doesn't always mean a better year

360PR+
Principal: Founder and CEO Laura Tomasetti
Offices: Boston, New York, San Francisco, Washington
Revenue: Up 7.6% to $8 million
Highlight: The firm rebranded to celebrate its 15th anniversary
Quote: "We have focused on doing more meaningful work for fewer clients," says Tomasetti. "In addition to consumer marketing, we are focusing on thought leadership and social responsibility, pushing from consumer into corporate and employee comms."
Carmichael Lynch Relate
Principal: President and Managing Partner Julie Batliner
Offices: Minneapolis and New York
Revenue: 47% growth in 2016
Highlight: 10 new business wins represented 22% of its growth.
Quote: "There has been more work in social engagement strategy as well as content strategy and creation," says Batliner.
Kwittken
Principal: Global Chairman and CEO Aaron Kwittken
Offices: London, New York, and Toronto
Revenue: Up 12.7% to $8.6 million
Highlight: New accounts included BMW North America and S&P Global
Quote: "We’re known as a modern, multi-specialist agency, and that is not going to change, but people need a home and clients need to know where they live," says Kwittken.
Racepoint Global
Principal: President and CEO Peter Prodromou
Offices: Boston, Detroit, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, in the U.S.
Revenue: Up 7.8% globally to $29 million
Highlight: Won Panasonic System Communications Company of North America’s PR AOR for its mobility business.
Quote: "The new normal in our industry is that you have to work harder for every client dollar because the market is so competitive," says Prodromou.
RF Binder
Principal: Founder and CEO Amy Binder
Offices: Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Oklahoma City, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Revenue: Flat, at $12.5 million
Highlight: Opened a new office in Charleston, South Carolina.
Quote: "We’re finding a lot of our clients can’t do comms today without having a strong creative team," says Binder.