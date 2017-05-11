Agency Business Report Plus: Bigger doesn't always mean a better year

360PR+

Principal: Founder and CEO Laura Tomasetti

Offices: Boston, New York, San Francisco, Washington

Revenue: Up 7.6% to $8 million

Highlight: The firm rebranded to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Quote: "We have focused on doing more meaningful work for fewer clients," says Tomasetti. "In addition to consumer marketing, we are focusing on thought leadership and social responsibility, pushing from consumer into corporate and employee comms."

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Principal: President and Managing Partner Julie Batliner

Offices: Minneapolis and New York

Revenue: 47% growth in 2016

Highlight: 10 new business wins represented 22% of its growth.

Quote: "There has been more work in social engagement strategy as well as content strategy and creation," says Batliner.

Kwittken

Principal: Global Chairman and CEO Aaron Kwittken

Offices: London, New York, and Toronto

Revenue: Up 12.7% to $8.6 million

Highlight: New accounts included BMW North America and S&P Global

Quote: "We’re known as a modern, multi-specialist agency, and that is not going to change, but people need a home and clients need to know where they live," says Kwittken.



Racepoint Global

Principal: President and CEO Peter Prodromou

Offices: Boston, Detroit, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, in the U.S.

Revenue: Up 7.8% globally to $29 million

Highlight: Won Panasonic System Communications Company of North America’s PR AOR for its mobility business.

Quote: "The new normal in our industry is that you have to work harder for every client dollar because the market is so competitive," says Prodromou.

RF Binder

Principal: Founder and CEO Amy Binder

Offices: Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Oklahoma City, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Revenue: Flat, at $12.5 million

Highlight: Opened a new office in Charleston, South Carolina.

Quote: "We’re finding a lot of our clients can’t do comms today without having a strong creative team," says Binder.