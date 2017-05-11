Managing the unimaginable: take on key crisis lessons at Crisis Communications 2017

PRWeek's Crisis Communications conference next month will provide a range of comms case studies from a number of high-profile and highly sensitive issues.

The most recent addition to the lineup for the 13 June event is Fiona Jennings, external comms director at the travel group TUI UK & Ireland.

She will be discussing how the company dealt with the aftermath of the terrorist attack on a Tunisian beach in June 2015, which took the lives of 30 British citizens travelling with its brand TUI.

Other speakers will include Tata Steel on its race to save the company's UK operations, the National Trust on the Clandon Park Fire, Sussex Police on the Shoreham air disaster, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on the issue of dangerous dogs and insurer Direct Line on Storm Desmond.

Crisis Communications 2017 takes place in London on 13 June. Early bird ticket pricing ends tomorrow (Friday 12 May).

