Breakfast Briefing, 5.11.2017: Spicer's job under the microscope again

President Donald Trump is feeling out associates about whether he should stick with Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, according to Axios.

Reports: Trump reconsiders plan to stick with Spicer

President Donald Trump is not happy with his communications team. The president is raging about the rollout of his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and he’s specifically unhappy with White House Communications Director Michael Dubke and Press Secretary Sean Spicer, according to The Washington Post. Trump is ringing people he trusts and asking them whether he should stick with Spicer, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan. Other observers contend Trump didn’t give his team enough time to executive an effective comms plan. The speculation about Spicer’s job comes as Sarah Huckabee Sanders fills in for him in the White House Briefing Room, and her performance is being closely watched by Trump, according to CNN.

I can independently confirm reporting that President Trump has been sounding people out about removing Sean Spicer as Press Secretary. 1/2 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 11, 2017



Spicer’s hedge briefing gets chuckles on social media

Spicer’s travails continue to be a source of widespread amusement for social media users. The press secretary’s off-camera press briefing from the White House shrubs was too reminiscent of a certain famous scene from The Simpsons for many social media users to pass up, and the Spicer-as-Homer-Simpson gif was born. The gaggle also led to one of the more memorable article corrections of the early months of the Trump administration.



GCI Health plants flag in DC

The health speciality shop is launching in Washington, DC, with Tori Fort as SVP and market leader in the nation’s capital. She’s a veteran of inVentiv Health and Chandler Chicco. In other agency news, Hotwire has promoted Barbara Bates to CEO seven months after acquiring her former firm, Eastwick Communications.



More on Snap’s Q1 earnings

Snap Inc., the parent of Snapchat, had a painful first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, posting a $2.2 billion loss in the period. Revenue numbers also missed expectations. The big reason: huge bonuses paid out to CEO Evan Spiegel and other executives, according to Recode. Shares of the company cratered by more than 20% in after-hours trading.



How real news becomes fake news

The Los Angeles Times’ Jessica Roy penned a fascinating look at how her early May story about online provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’ next venture was edited and parsed for a fake news website called "good-kingnews.com." Despite her copy being changed into nonsensical sentences, the post received more than 7,000 upvotes on Reddit in just a few days.