In brief: Shoe brand hires Aduro, Clifford French tees off with spirit, Moshulu takes on Energy

Shoe brand hires Aduro, Clifford French tees off with Glenmorangie, Moshulu takes on Energy PR and more from PRWeek UK.

Shoe brand hires Aduro

Aduro Communications has been hired by Kickers to drive awareness of the brand, with a focus on the 'back to school' period. While better known in sectors including retail and FMCG, Aduro is expanding its fashion client roster, having also won work with Ted Baker footwear last year.

Clifford French tees off with Glenmorangie

Clifford French has been appointed by LVMH-owned spirit Glenmorangie to activate its sponsorship of July golf major The 146th Open Championship. The agency will work with Glenmorangie ambassador Justin Rose, who famously finished tied fourth as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998, at the event. The campaign will include an influencer content series, earned media outreach and talent hospitality.

Moshulu takes on Energy PR

Energy PR has been appointed as the comms agency for 33-store British shoe retailer Moshulu, which is this year celebrating its 20th anniversary. Energy PR will manage a creative programme for the brand, incorporating media relations, content creation and influencer engagement.

Taste wins soft drinks client

Taste PR has been appointed by soft drinks company Purity to provide ongoing consumer and trade PR following a competitive pitch. Purity has briefed Taste PR to elevate its existing credentials and communicate a number of developments for both its Firefly and Juiceburst brands. Taste also works with Diageo, Nyetimber and teapigs, among others.

Rebrand for CSM agency

ICON, the sports and culture branding agency that worked on the London 2012 Olympics, has rebranded to CSM Live, as part of its ongoing integration with its parent company CSM Sport and Entertainment, which is in turn owned by Good Relations and Harvard owner Chime. The agency – now known as CSM Live – was founded in 1947, and has also done high-profile work for the Rugby World Cup 2015 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Mechanic hires Pure Agency

Edd China, a TV mechanic who appeared on Wheeler Dealers for 13 years, has taken on Leeds integrated agency Pure Agency to help build his profile following his exit from the show.