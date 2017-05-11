GCI Health opens its doors in Washington DC with Tori Fort at the helm

WASHINGTON: GCI Health has brought on Tori Fort as SVP and market leader in Washington, DC, to establish the agency’s presence in the nation’s capital.

Fort is GCI Health’s first Washington-based staffer. She is responsible for growing the DC team and expanding the agency’s capabilities in health public affairs and policy, along with client work in those areas. Fort began working at GCI Health in April, reporting to North America President Kristin Cahill and CEO Wendy Lund.

"For a long time, there has been so much gridlock and people almost walked away from Washington," Fort said. "If you look at the space now, no matter which side of the aisle you’re on, undeniably change is happening. Whether you’re patient, doctor, insurer, or biopharmaceutical company, it’s important to be involved in that change."

Lund said the fast-paced nature of Washington signaled to her that the firm needed to have an on-the-ground presence in the nation’s capital. The firm also recently opened an office in Philadelphia; it also has a presence in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, South Florida, and London.

"There’s a unique perspective that comes from having a Washington base," Lund said. "With the changes that are happening now in Washington and how healthcare is evolving yet again, we felt it was important to expedite this."

Previously, Fort spent four years at Chandler Chicco and inVentiv Health. She has also worked at Ruder Finn as SVP of healthcare and held roles at Zeno Group and Burson-Marsteller.

"What really made us excited was that [Fort] started her career on the grassroots side, then worked on the policy side, and then on the brand communications side," Lund said. "With that trifecta of experience, we can bring in the brand marketing perspective, the patient perspective, and the D.C. perspective."