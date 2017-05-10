Sling & Stone moves into New Zealand

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: Sling & Stone has launched its first office outside Sydney, setting up shop in Wellington, New Zealand.

Marija Bijelic, former account director and a six-year Sling & Stone veteran, will lead the operations as head of New Zealand.

The office launch followed work Sling & Stone did for the Wellington Reginal Economic Development Agency. In positioning the city as a hub for startups, entrepreneurs, and investors, Sling & Stone CEO Vuki Vujasinovic said the opportunity to extend work for existing clients, help international brands looking to enter New Zealand, and forge new relationships was too good to miss.

"To work with the world’s best, we know we have to be in more places around the world, and New Zealand is our first step in doing that," he said, adding that Bijelic has been instrumental in shaping the agency and is the best person to lead the Wellington office. "I’m looking forward to working with entrepreneurs and media in New Zealand. This country has a rich history of innovation, and we’re going to play our own small part in shining a light on that."

