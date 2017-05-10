Former Trump communications adviser Chris Byrne joins Prosek Partners

The newly minted VP at the agency served as a communications adviser for both the Trump campaign and transition team.

NEW YORK: Chris Byrne, a communications adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign and transition team, has joined Prosek Partners as VP.

Byrne, who started in the job on April 17, is based in New York and is reporting to Andy Merrill, a partner who joined Prosek from Finsbury in 2015.

A growing number of Prosek clients are asking for counsel on federal legislative issues, Byrne noted.

"I view my role as the Washington navigator," he said. "We have clients that want to learn more about Washington and how exactly it works. With my experience, I had a front-row seat to all those things."

Agency founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek highlighted Byrne’s understanding of "how the press operates as well as what the press is interested in" in a statement. She said Byrne will expand the firm’s offerings in public affairs and media training.

Prosek Partners saw 29% revenue growth last year to $31.5 million. Last year, Prosek made its second acquisition, buying Muirfield Partners and adding 10 staffers from the Los Angeles-based firm and a footprint on the West Coast.

Byrne served in several roles in the administration of President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009, most recently as a special assistant to former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino. Later, he was a senior producer for Fox News Channel’s Hannity and a partner at Capitol Media Partners.

"I came to rely on [Byrne] for strategic advice, tactical implementation, support for the president when I needed him to step in, and excellent judgment and perspective," said Perino.

Several former Trump communications staffers have pivoted to roles in the private sector since the election. Campaign senior communications adviser and transition team communications director Jason Miller, who asked Byrne to take a role with the campaign, joined Teneo Strategy as an MD. Bryan Lanza, campaign deputy communications director, and pollster Tony Fabrizio both joined Mercury after the election.