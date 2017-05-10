The mayoral election results were more momentous than you think

The metro mayoral elections may have been overshadowed by the General Election but they are more momentous than you think.

There were some big winners but also some even bigger losers. The #LibDemsFightback failed to materialise and we ended up with six white male mayors to boot.

And you would be forgiven for thinking that the "devolution revolution" had shifted into evolution gear before last Thursday, but with the Conservatives winning four of the six elections for metro mayor a significant gear change is on the cards.

Devolution needs to be grasped by the new government as the way to do "politics differently", pitched as a solution to Brexit and the means to give back local power and control.

Certainly, with turnout exceeding (admittedly low) expectations, metro mayors are here to stay and part of the changing face of UK politics, which is guaranteed to change even further in the next five years.

All eyes will now be on how metro mayors turn pledges into results.

Many are already asking, if the current "strong and stable" opinion poll leads for the Conservatives continue until the General Election, where will the opposition come from?

Labour's triumvirate is part of the answer but so too must be those four Conservative winners, especially Andy Street who triumphed by the narrowest of margins over Sion Simon in the West Midlands.

Conservative mayors will need to speak up for their regions as well as speak out when the Conservatives head in the wrong direction.

You can be sure there will be more metro mayors and bigger devo deals to come, and the next metro mayoral elections will be the main event.

