Meet a hack: press body champions local journalism in 'trusted news' campaign

Press group News Media Association (NMA) is launching an initiative tomorrow (12 May) to champion trusted local journalism as part of its Fighting Fake News campaign.

The interactive Trusted News Day initiative will invite members of the public to quiz journalists via social media and live blogs about how local newspaper journalism is produced - something also explained in the video below.

Readers will also be encouraged by the NMA to share their views about fake news and local newspapers.

Speaking to PRWeek ahead of the event, NMA CEO Lynne Anderson said Trusted News Day would showcase how "local journalism is the antidote to fake news on social media".

She said: "This is the culmination of the Fighting Fake News campaign - led by the local press industry against fake news on unregulated and unaccountable social media platforms."

Asked why the comms profession needed strong local media, Anderson said PR practitioners understand that when they work with local newspapers "they are in a safe, fact-checked and regulated setting".

"PRs benefit from the trusted and highly regarded environment that local media offers," she said.

The campaign, which is being coordinated by NMA's offshoot Local News Works, will continue to run throughout Local Newspaper Week (15-21 May). Campaign materials including the above video were produced by a number of NMA members.

According to the NMA, Prime Minister Theresa May has also offered her support for the Fighting Fake News campaign, which launched last week.

Speaking during a recent visit to Eastbourne, May said people needed to be "very wary" of the concept of fake news.

She said: "We have got a situation with social media and different outlets where anybody can put something on social media as if it's real without anybody checking. People need to recognise that and recognise you can't trust everything you see on social media."

