Freud rocks the boat - and his agency has one of its best years ever

Added 2 hours ago by Sam Burne James and Danny Rogers , Be the first to comment

Last year was one of the strongest in Freud Communications' 31-year history, with its eponymous founder saying this stems from a 2015 decision to "shake it up a bit".

News
Freuds founder Freud (l) and former CEO McGuinness
Freuds founder Freud (l) and former CEO McGuinness

Matthew Freud told PRWeek: "In 2015 I decided to disrupt the agency; shake it up a bit. I decentralised the structure, giving more autonomy to individual business units with their own cultures. This has unlocked a huge amount of value."

Read the full PRWeek UK Top 150 profile on Freuds here

He also said that Andrew McGuinness, who left the agency after two-and-a-half years as CEO in September, did "a great job... I needed someone to steady the ship while I rocked it".

This rocking - and steadying - led the agency to revenues of £37.4m for 2016, up 29 per cent on the year before, making it the fifth biggest UK agency (up from eighth).

Freuds’ significant growth in 2016 will surprise some people, who will have read the headlines about the agency losing one of its flagship accounts in Asda, as well as smaller tranches of business such as HomeAway. However, it also brought in new business from clients including Evian, Harrods and Toyota.

Freud also said that 20 per cent of the agency's work is pro bono, for causes such as Comic Relief.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now