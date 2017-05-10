California Department of Public Health seeks firm to promote healthy lifestyle program

The department is looking for an agency to support its healthy eating program aimed at low-income families, Champions for Change.

SACRAMENTO: The California Department of Public Health is looking for agency support for its statewide healthy-living program Champions for Change in a $38 million contract.

Champions for Change is run by the Department of Public Health and California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Education program, which promotes healthy eating choices and regular exercise to low-income Californians.

In the RFP, the Department of Public Health is looking for a California-based agency to develop up to three "social marketing campaigns to change health behaviors." The program's goal is to prevent rising rates of obesity and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The contract is for three years with a maximum budget of $38 million over that time.

The campaigns will target low-income families, along with women with school-aged children, multicultural residents, and English, Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Hmong speakers in California. The contract requires advertising on both traditional TV, radio, and outdoor and on digital and social media to reach these audiences and educate them about the benefits of healthy eating and physical activity.

The agency will also support public relations efforts for Champions for Change and local Department of Public Health agencies. The agency is expected to develop "up to six themed promotional packages" for use by local agencies, assist with launch events for each campaign, and train the local community advocates part of the Champions for Change program.

The deadline for proposals is June 20. The contract is expected to begin in October of this year.