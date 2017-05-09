Former corporate practice chair Melissa Arnoff exits Levick

Arnoff worked at Levick for more than 12 years, joining in 2004.

WASHINGTON: Melissa Arnoff, a longtime senior executive at Levick, has exited the agency.

She was most recently SVP and practice chair of corporate communications. Arnoff departed the firm at the end of February, about a month after Levick acquired Chase Communications, a real estate and healthcare comms shop based in Washington, DC, and San Francisco.

"I haven’t quite figured out yet what is next on my plate, but I’m excited about exploring new opportunities," Arnoff said, via LinkedIn message.

Former Chase Communications CEO Julie Chase is using the title of "practice chair for corporate," according to Levick’s website.

A representative from Levick declined to comment.

Arnoff worked at Levick for more than 12 years, joining in 2004. Previously, she was a VP at RMR & Associates.

At the start of the year, Levick brought on Sam Huxley as SVP and chair of its new practice for risk and business strategy. He was most recently global lead for digital and social strategist for corporate and consumer brand accounts at FleishmanHillard. Around the same time, the firm hired Steve Kalan, previously director of business development at the National Association of Corporate Directors, as SVP of business development.