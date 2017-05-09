'Of course it is the future:' Oscar winner Armando Bo on branded content

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Armando Bo talks at Brand Film Festival New York about what makes a good brand film, how branded content is evolving, and the brand film he directed, Lifeline, for Qualcomm with Anonymous Content, Ogilvy, and DiGennaro Communications.

"If I were a brand, why not do something that is compelling, something that is meaningful, that represents the brand, but also is engaging?" Bo said. "Of course it is the future because people are watching less TV every day. I would love to see more brands investing in doing meaningful stories."