'Of course it is the future:' Oscar winner Armando Bo on branded content

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Academy Award-winner Armando Bo talks branded content at the 2017 Brand Film Festival in New York.

News

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Armando Bo talks at Brand Film Festival New York about what makes a good brand film, how branded content is evolving, and the brand film he directed, Lifeline, for Qualcomm with Anonymous Content, Ogilvy, and DiGennaro Communications.

"If I were a brand, why not do something that is compelling, something that is meaningful, that represents the brand, but also is engaging?" Bo said. "Of course it is the future because people are watching less TV every day. I would love to see more brands investing in doing meaningful stories."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now