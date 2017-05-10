In brief: Rooster boards airline, Metia board changes continue, wins for Manifest, Social and Calacus

Rooster boards China Southern Airlines, Metia changes continue with new CFO, Manifest bunks up with hotel booking app and more from PRWeek UK.

Rooster boards China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines has appointed Rooster PR, following the launch of a series of digital and social media campaigns. The agency has been tasked with promoting the airline’s service in the UK and its transfer times to destinations across China, southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand. Rooster will also promote the carrier’s new twice-daily service from Heathrow to Guangzhou, which starts on 1 June. The agency has also recently won work with JustGiving.

Metia changes continue with new CFO

Matt White has joined b2b agency Metia as chief financial officer. He has worked at a number of tech and media firms including Time Out Group and Portrait Software. White will also lead IT, HR and facilities at the 140-strong agency. It follows the appointment of a new CEO and a new EMEA VP for the agency since the start of the year.

Manifest bunks up with hotel booking app

Hotel booking app HotelTonight has appointed Manifest as its retained UK PR agency, following a competitive pitch. The agency has been tasked with handling HotelTonight’s press office and running a series of creative projects. Manifest will also work alongside Chelsea FC through the football club’s partnership with HotelTonight, which launched in January.

Wins for Social Communications

Social Communications has been appointed to provide comms support to two developers, the latest wins for the agency since Ben Ruse set up a London office for the firm after leaving HS2. London & Continental Railways has taken on the company to work on regeneration projects near Stratford and Waterloo, while the developer of the East Wick & Sweetwater, also near Waterloo, has handed the agency a social media campaign brief.

Gambling site hires Calacus for competition launch with David Seaman

Gambling site SpottoCash has appointed sports PR firm Calacus to launch its new weekly spot-the-ball competition, featuring former England goalkeeper David Seaman. The agency will create a campaign to promote brand awareness for SpottoCash’s competitions within the lifestyle, consumer and sports sectors when the competition officially launches on 29 May.

Peregrine hires Harris

Financial services agency Peregrine Communications has appointed Marina Fraser Harris as associate director. Fraser Harris joins from WPP-owned agency Quill PR, where she was an account director.