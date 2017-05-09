W Asia to handle launch PR for new Singapore Park Hotel

Added 3 hours ago by Faaez Samadi, Campaign Asia-Pacific , Be the first to comment

The PR agency is overseeing a campaign to introduce the property from a Hong Kong-funded group.

News
Artists impression of The Park Hotel Farrer Park
Artists impression of The Park Hotel Farrer Park

SINGAPORE: The Park Hotel Group has appointed W Asia as its PR and activation agency to launch its Park Hotel Farrer Park in Singapore.

Founded in 1961, the Hong Kong hotel group has 16 properties in 11 cities including Singapore; Bali; Seoul; and Adelaide, Australia.

The 300-room Farrer Park hotel is the group’s latest addition, established in Singapore’s burgeoning arts and culture neighborhood, Farrer Park.

"Park Hotel Farrer Park is the perfect opportunity for us to fuse our expertise from both the hospitality and cultural arenas," said Annabel Fox, MD of W Asia.

W Asia will handle PR and communications strategy for the launch, drawing on its experience working with lifestyle brands including Bawah Private Island, Ce La Vi, Princess Yachts, and The Parallel Art Group.

"We felt that W really understood the Park Hotel Farrer Park brief and can offer the creativity we were looking for in order to pay homage to the hotel’s exciting surroundings," said Sharmini Moganasundram, GM of the Park Hotel Farrer Park.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.

