PRWeek Global Awards 2017: winners revealed

Global Citizenship
Highly commended: Girls4Tech by Mastercard
Highly commended: Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group
Winner: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Consumer Launch
Highly commended: Going for Gold: Pizza Hut’s Golden Garlic Knot Pizza Shines at Super Bowl 50 by Creation for Creation for Pizza Hut
Winner: Making Single Malt Fashionable by Tin Man for anCnoc - International Beverage
Corporate Social Responsibility
Highly commended: Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group
Winner: The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson
Employee Communications
Highly commended: DuPont’s Journey to Three: Driving Performance Through Ambiguity with Employee Communications by Gagen MacDonald for DuPont
Highly commended: HSBC Now by HSBC
Winner: Bacardi Employees Join No Straws Pledge by Bacardi
Global PR Breakthrough
Highly commended: 'A Fighting Chance' by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics
Winner: Music Makes It Home by Weber Shandwick for Sonos
Global Event Activation
Highly commended: Stronger Moms by MMK+ for Procter & Gamble
Winner: #LikeAGirl - Keep Playing by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Issues and Crisis
Highly commended: Bayer Bee Care Program by Porter Novelli for Bayer
Winner: Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi
Healthcare
Highly commended: #CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex
Winner: Lelo Hex - A Risk-Taking Campaign to Campaign Against Taking Risks by Lelo
Nonprofit
Highly commended: Keys of Hope by Ketchum for Caritas International
Winner: #BrutalCut by Weber Shandwick for ActionAid UK
Product Brand Development
Highly commended: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Winner: #CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex
Global Creative Idea
Highly commended: Hangar 1 Fog Point by Ache for Hangar 1/Proximo Spirits
Winner: Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group
Global Partnerships
Highly commended: Waldorf Astoria Driving Experiences by Magrino for Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts
Winner: The Social Travel Summit Inverness - #STSInverness by VisitBritain and iambassador
Global Content
Highly commended: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Highly commended: Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport
Winner: Clear about Psoriasis by 90Ten for Novartis
Global Impact
Highly commended: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Winner: Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi
Global Integration
Highly commended: Marvel x Garage by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Highly commended: The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson
Winner: Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport
Corporate Branding
Highly commended: a-ha eternalized by Hydro in virtual reality by Burson-Marsteller Oslo for Norwegian Hydro
Winner: Netflix Everywhere by MSLGroup for Netflix
Public Sector
Highly commended: Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport
Winner: One Shot Against Seven Deadly Diseases by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU)
Global Marketer
Highly commended: Geraldine Calpin for Hilton Worldwide
Winner: Steve Fund for Intel Corporation
International Agency
Highly commended: Zeno Group
Winner: Instinctif Partners
Global Brand
Winner: Lego
Global Professional - Agency
Highly commended: Pat Ford, Burson-Marsteller
Winner: Barby K Siegel, Zeno Group
Global Agency
Highly commended: Cohn & Wolfe
Highly commended: Edelman
Winner: Weber Shandwick
Global In-House Team
Highly commended: HSBC
Winner: Financial Times Global In-House Team
Campaign of the Year
Winner: Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi
