PRWeek Global Awards 2017: winners revealed

The crème de la crème of the global PR industry gathered in London tonight to find out who would take home the coveted PRWeek Global Awards 2017.

Weber Shandwick won the Global Agency accolade, while the Financial Times took the Global In-House team award. The prizes for outstanding individuals in-house and agency-side went to Zeno Group CEO Barby Siegel and Intel CMO Steve Fund.

Weber Shandwick won big across the night - taking the spoils in a further six categories including Best Campaign, for work with filmmaker Vibha Bakshi on a campaign that has followed her 2015 documentary Daughters of Mother India. The film itself was made in response to the 2012 New Delhi gang rape that shocked the world.

The agency was also recognised for work with ActionAid, Pearson and Sonos, and received a high commendation in one category. Weber's global revenues rose by an impressive 10 per cent last year, one of only two agencies in the top 10 of PRWeek's new Global Agency Business Report to show double-digit growth.

MSLGroup's #LikeAGirl campaign for Procter & Gamble brand Always took two wins and three high commendations, and the agency won a third award for work with Netflix.

MHP's Missing Type campaign won the Global Integration gong and was highly commended in two other categories.

Global Citizenship

Highly commended: Girls4Tech by Mastercard

Highly commended: Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group

Winner: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Consumer Launch

Highly commended: Going for Gold: Pizza Hut’s Golden Garlic Knot Pizza Shines at Super Bowl 50 by Creation for Creation for Pizza Hut

Winner: Making Single Malt Fashionable by Tin Man for anCnoc - International Beverage

Corporate Social Responsibility

Highly commended: Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group

Winner: The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson

Employee Communications

Highly commended: DuPont’s Journey to Three: Driving Performance Through Ambiguity with Employee Communications by Gagen MacDonald for DuPont

Highly commended: HSBC Now by HSBC

Winner: Bacardi Employees Join No Straws Pledge by Bacardi

Global PR Breakthrough

Highly commended: 'A Fighting Chance' by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics

Winner: Music Makes It Home by Weber Shandwick for Sonos

Global Event Activation

Highly commended: Stronger Moms by MMK+ for Procter & Gamble

Winner: #LikeAGirl - Keep Playing by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Issues and Crisis

Highly commended: Bayer Bee Care Program by Porter Novelli for Bayer

Winner: Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi

Healthcare

Highly commended: #CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex

Winner: Lelo Hex - A Risk-Taking Campaign to Campaign Against Taking Risks by Lelo

Nonprofit

Highly commended: Keys of Hope by Ketchum for Caritas International

Winner: #BrutalCut by Weber Shandwick for ActionAid UK

Product Brand Development

Highly commended: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Winner: #CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex

Global Creative Idea

Highly commended: Hangar 1 Fog Point by Ache for Hangar 1/Proximo Spirits

Winner: Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group

Global Partnerships

Highly commended: Waldorf Astoria Driving Experiences by Magrino for Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Winner: The Social Travel Summit Inverness - #STSInverness by VisitBritain and iambassador

Global Content

Highly commended: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Highly commended: Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport

Winner: Clear about Psoriasis by 90Ten for Novartis

Global Impact

Highly commended: #LikeAGirl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always

Winner: Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi

Global Integration

Highly commended: Marvel x Garage by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Highly commended: The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson

Winner: Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport

Corporate Branding

Highly commended: a-ha eternalized by Hydro in virtual reality by Burson-Marsteller Oslo for Norwegian Hydro

Winner: Netflix Everywhere by MSLGroup for Netflix

Public Sector

Highly commended: Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport

Winner: One Shot Against Seven Deadly Diseases by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU)

Global Marketer

Highly commended: Geraldine Calpin for Hilton Worldwide

Winner: Steve Fund for Intel Corporation

International Agency

Highly commended: Zeno Group

Winner: Instinctif Partners

Global Brand

Winner: Lego

Global Professional - Agency

Highly commended: Pat Ford, Burson-Marsteller

Winner: Barby K Siegel, Zeno Group

Global Agency

Highly commended: Cohn & Wolfe

Highly commended: Edelman

Winner: Weber Shandwick

Global In-House Team

Highly commended: HSBC

Winner: Financial Times Global In-House Team

Campaign of the Year

Winner: Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi





