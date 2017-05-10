2017 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards now open for nominations

The seventh annual awards program, presented by the PR Council in partnership with PRWeek, is now accepting entries, including for two categories being introduced this year.

For the seventh consecutive year, the PR Council, in partnership with PRWeek, is presenting the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards. Since 2011, these awards have honored excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion within the PR sector at all levels. Entries are now being accepted.

"The biggest opportunity for our community when it comes to diversity and inclusion is building cultures of inclusivity," said PR Council president Renee Wilson. "There has been a lot of research done on diversity and we are continuing our journey to do better in recruiting. However, we still have a need and a great opportunity to build inclusive cultures. I believe this year's awards should showcase how we are doing on that front."

A strong culture facilitates strong work, so in a nod to the powerful strategic and bottom-line benefits that come from diverse and inclusive staffing, one of two categories being introduced in 2017 is Best Campaign by a Diverse and Inclusive Team. A second debuting category – Outstanding Young Professional – will honor the industry's future leaders.

"As PR continues to evolve and advance, campaign work remains the backbone of the discipline," said Gideon Fidelzeid, managing editor of PRWeek. "And the industry is overflowing with young talent that is leading on myriad world-class initiatives. It is exciting – and apropos – to introduce these categories. It’s yet another reason PRWeek is so proud to join the PR Council in this vitally important awards program."

The other five categories, all returning from a year ago, include: Best PR Firm Diversity Initiative (divided into two groups: agencies with $100 million or more in annual revenue and those with less than $100 million in annual revenue); Diversity Champion (one group each for agency and in-house professionals); and Best In-House Diversity Initiative.

Honorable Mentions will be awarded this year, offering tangible recognition to worthy entities beyond the category winners. In addition, the entire submission process is online, making entry more seamless.

Previous honorees include the American Cancer Society, APCO Worldwide, the Atlanta Hawks, Bank of America, the BrandLab, Borshoff, Burson-Marsteller, ColorComm, Edelman, G&S Business Communications, Ketchum, the Lagrant Foundation, Mitchell, Porter Novelli, Spong, the Taylor Bennett Foundation, Weber Shandwick, Wells Fargo, and Widmeyer Communications.

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, July 11, at 11:59pm EST. An esteemed panel will judge the entries in mid-August. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony on Thursday, September 14, as part of the PR Council’s annual dinner in New York.

Click here for details and to enter for the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.