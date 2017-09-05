Breakfast Briefing, 5.9.2017: United's bottom line shrugs off crisis

Crisis doesn’t dent United’s bottom line

United Airlines endured a drawn-out corporate crisis last month after it forcibly removed passenger Dr. David Dao from his seat on a Chicago-to-Louisville flight on April 9. However, the flood of bad press didn’t hurt the airline’s bottom line last month. United carried 12 million passengers in April, up nearly 8% from the prior year, and it claimed on-time arrival and departure times better than competitors, according to data cited by the Los Angeles Times. United also closed the book on one of the stranger airline crises in recent memory, reaching a settlement with the breeder of animal celebrity and gigantic rabbit Simon, who died on a flight from London to Chicago last month.



Instagram encourages users to talk about mental health

The social media platform is showing support for users who discuss their mental health via their Instagram accounts, launching the #HereForYou campaign on Monday. The push coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs through May, according to Mashable. Instagram rolled out a sponsored video featuring three users who have started mental health conversations on its network.



42West named in latest Fyre Festival suit

A North Carolina couple has filed the sixth lawsuit against the organizers of Fyre Festival, the music event billed as a celebrity-filled Coachella in the Bahamas that turned into the camping trip from hell, complete with bad school lunches. The most recent suit is the first to name PR firm 42West and creative shop Matte Projects; the plaintiffs are seeking $5 million, according to Rolling Stone. Last week, Vanity Fair posted a presentation deck of the festival’s business and marketing strategy, which relied on social media influencers, many of whom deleted their posts after the festival turned into a disaster, to sell the public on the event.



Trump ‘pins’ tweet, social media loses it

The latest thing driving Twitter users crazy about President Donald Trump’s account isn’t a truculent tweet attacking a political opponent or business that dropped his daughter’s clothing line, but an odd pinning of a tweet into his background image. Trump touted his earlier tweet claiming former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said there was no collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign—what Clapper said was more nuanced—by photoshopping it into his background image. The tweet-quote has since been deleted, but not before launching dozens of memes.

Nothing says "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" like changing your Twitter header to say "I'm innocent! Innocent I tell ya!" pic.twitter.com/hyWM09B4Jb — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) May 9, 2017

Travel alert: U.S. considers laptop ban from Europe

Soon you may have to get your work done before you board your trans-Atlantic flight. American officials are considering expanding the ban on laptops as carry-on luggage from several Middle Eastern cities to U.K. and European airports. The Department of Homeland Security measure would stop passengers from boarding with carry-on electronic devices larger than a cellphone, according to CBS News.



