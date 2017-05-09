M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment opens in LA led by Golin veteran

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has set up shop in Los Angeles to provide clients with "bi-coastal support" that harnesses the "importance" of the west coast of North America.

That is according to M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment global CEO Steve Martin, who told PRWeek the LA office would work "closely" with the agency's New York team. The agency also has offices in London, Berlin and Sydney.

Sport & Entertainment LA will provide "industry insight and creative solutions" for sports and entertainment brands in the region, the agency said in a statement. These will include experiential activities, PR, content creation and social media services. Current clients of the agency include Samsung, Coca-Cola, Reebok and BNY Mellon.

Martin said adding an office "in the lifestyle capital of the world" was a "huge step" for the agency.

He said: "There has been a shift in importance in the US, due largely to the west coast tech boom. As a result, sport and entertainment brands are increasingly setting up in the region. Our LA office reflects that shift, and should therefore be seen as a hub, not an outpost."

Former Golin LA executive director Corey Langworthy has been appointed as MD of the LA office.

He said: "Los Angeles is home to a fit, active population and more professional teams, action sports brands and entertainment powerhouses than any place on Earth. We can't wait to showcase our award-winning creative and deliver amazing experiences to fans and clients alike."

The Sport & Entertainment team, which includes Langworthy and a handful of others, will be located in the parent company’s existing Santa Monica offices.

Holding company M&C Saatchi revealed it would be opening the LA office as part of its end-of-year results published in March, which also showed the group's PR shops - M&C Saatchi PR, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment and Talk PR - grew an estimated 20 per cent in 2016.

Across the group, revenue in 2016 rose 26 per cent to £225.3m ($276.3m), rising nine per cent on a like-for-like basis.

M&C Saatchi PR also announced last week (4 May) that it was creating a PR team to service clients in the UAE.