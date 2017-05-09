In brief: MI PR buys Fizz, Huntsworth chair takes Mitie role, Beattie hires MD for south

MI PR acquires Fizz

MI PR Global, a nine-person agency focused on sectors including toys, entertainment and retail, has acquired four-strong Fizz Communications. All of the Fizz team, including MD Simon Valins, will remain with the business, which has moved into the MI PR offices in Buckinghamshire. Key clients of MI PR include Power Rangers maker Bandai, children's TV producer Studio 100 and toy-maker KD UK. Fizz works with Orchard Toys and model making equipment firm Revell.

Huntsworth chair takes Mitie role

Derek Mapp, the chair of Huntsworth Health and Grayling owner Huntsworth, has been appointed as the chair of London-listed outsourcing and services firm Mitie Group. Mapp became Huntsworth's chair in December 2014 and has worked in a variety of industries including childcare and pubs. He retains his role at Huntsworth.

Beattie hires London and south MD

Jacquie Boyd-Coleman has been promoted to the role of MD for London and the south at Beattie. Previously a director, she joined the firm in 2002 in its Glasgow office. She has a team of 40 PR, digital and creative staff under her in offices in London, Essex and Cornwall. Beattie has six other offices, and runs a student recruitment business and the agency Only Marketing, in addition to PR firm Beattie itself.

I Can hires comms chief

Neill Young has joined the children's communication charity I Can as head of comms. He previously worked for the agency Connective Communications, and also has experience in the Probation Service and Age UK.

Rewards scheme firm hires Champion

Champion Communications has won a brief with consumer incentive and rewards programmes specialist 360 Insights. It will work to build awareness of the brands and generates leads.

MCS wins torch brief

Hong Kong-owned batteries maker GP Batteries has appointed PR, marketing and event agency MCS to promote its range of torches to the UK outdoor trade and consumer markets.

Montfort takes on Scott

Montfort Communications has hired Bell Pottinger veteran Olly Scott as a senior consultant. Scott spent 11 years at Bell Pottinger, working on capital markets, corporate, crisis and issues management projects. Montfort's recent work has included advising on the €12.1bn LVMH/Christian Dior consolidation and Jimmy Choo PLC on its strategic review and potential sale. Other recent appointments at Montfort include Financial News journalist Mike Foster.