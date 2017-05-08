Longtime Golin veteran Zandra Zuno Baermann joins NCLR as marcomms SVP

She is overseeing integrated marketing, comms, and events staffers at the Latino civil rights organization.

WASHINGTON: Zandra Zuno Baermann, previously Golin’s head of multicultural marketing, has joined Latino advocacy group NCLR as SVP of communications and marketing.

Zuno Baermann joined the group, also known as the National Council of La Raza, on April 10. She is responsible for its communications, marketing, and branding strategies, including media relations and storytelling across the organization.

"It is a very important role for a very critical time," Baermann said. "I’m passionate about their mission and I wanted to be part of an organization that’s committed to civil rights and committed to changing the narrative about Latinos in the U.S."

The role, overseeing NCLR’s integrated marketing, communications, and events team of about 15 staffers, is newly created. Zuno Baermann is reporting to president and CEO Janet Murguia.

"Communications happens to be an institutional priority for the organization, and it wanted to elevate the comms function and create this position," Zuno Baermann said. "I will continue to elevate the voice of NCLR as a leading voice and as a unifying voice and make sure people understand the critical role that Latinos play in the U.S."

Zuno Baermann joined NCLR after 16 years at Golin, where she was most recently EVP and national multicultural marketing practice leader. Earlier in her career, Zuno Baermann was senior consultant at Mexican communications firm Zimat Consultores and a press manager at the Chicago Public Library.

Golin has not yet named a replacement for Zuno Baermann, said Ellen Ryan Mardiks, vice chair at the agency.