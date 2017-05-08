Nike, eBay veteran Alan Marks joins ServiceNow as comms chief

Marks most recently worked as MD and chief communications office at Emerson Collective

SAN FRANCISCO: Cloud computing company ServiceNow has hired Alan Marks, a veteran of eBay and Nike, as its chief communications officer.

Marks started working at ServiceNow, which helps IT departments speed up ticketing requests, this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. The company has recently expanded to areas such as operations management and human resources.

Last month, ServiceNow hired former eBay chief John Donahoe as CEO, replacing longtime chief executive Frank Slootman, who transitioned to the role of chairman.

Marks is also an alum of eBay, where he worked as SVP of corporate communications from 2008 to 2015. He was responsible for leading the communications strategies for all areas of the company, including business and consumer media relations, employee comms, executive positioning, and reputation management.

He left eBay in 2015 following the company’s spinoff from PayPal. Dan Tarman succeeded Marks as communications leader at eBay.

Most recently, Marks was MD and chief communications officer at Emerson Collective, an organization focused on education, immigration reform, the environment, and other social justice initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Marks was director of corporate media relations at Nike, focused on corporate communications and corporate responsibility communications. He was also VP of corporate comms for Gap Inc. and senior director of global communications at Avon.

ServiceNow posted revenue of $416.8 million in the first quarter, as well as a loss of $40.7 million, in earnings that bested analysts’ expectations. The company has more than 5,000 staffers in 51 locations around the world, according to its website.