CTIA dials up Ogilvy's Nick Ludlum for top comms job

Added 3 hours ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Ludlum is joining the wireless industry group as SVP and chief communications officer.

News
Nick Ludlum
Nick Ludlum

WASHINGTON: Former Ogilvy corporate and public affairs director Nick Ludlum has joined industry body CTIA as chief communications officer, the organization said Monday.

Based in Washington, DC, he replaced Stephanie O’Keefe, who left CTIA last February, according to her LinkedIn account.

Ludlum started at the group, which represents the wireless communications industry, on Monday. He is overseeing its communications, public affairs, and events team, with the goal of advancing the wireless industry’s priorities. Ludlum is also responsible for the comms strategy on behalf of CTIA’s members on critical national issues, such as the rollout of 5G networks.

Before joining CTIA, Ludlum spent a decade at Ogilvy, most recently as director of corporate and public affairs since last March. Previously, he was GM of the Washington, DC, office of boutique technology agency Fusion Public Relations for eight years.

Jamie Moeller, global MD of public affairs at Ogilvy, has taken over Ludlum's responsibilities while the agency reviews the role, said an Ogilvy spokesperson.

The CTIA represents more than 20 wireless carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, along with other industry members such as Apple, Samsung, and Cisco. The organization lobbies for improved wireless infrastructure, consumer privacy, and net neutrality.

Ludlum could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story was updated on May 8 with comment from Ogilvy.

