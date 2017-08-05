Breakfast Briefing, 5.8.2017: Yates testimony set to upend Monday news cycle

What to watch on Monday
Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is scheduled to testify about Russia’s influence on the 2016 presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Yates will say she forcefully warned the Trump administration about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian officials, according to CNN. The testimony threatens to push the Russia scandal back to the top of the headlines after the White House celebrated the passage of the American Health Care Act in the House of Representatives last week, according to the network’s Chris Cillizza.
Facebook warns about fake news before U.K. vote
The social network has taken out ads in U.K. print dailies warning users to carefully scrutinize the headlines they see in their news feeds. Its advice: "If a headline appears too shocking to be true, it probably is," according to The Verge. Facebook has begun deleting tens of thousands of fake accounts as it cracks down on fake news before the country’s general election, via The Guardian. Newly elected French president-to-be Emmanuel Macron has also vowed to regulate the spread of fake news on social media, according to Recode.
Governor signs controversial bill on Facebook Live
Texas Governor Greg Abbott popped up on Facebook’s live-steaming platform on Sunday night to sign a bill outlawing "sanctuary cities" in the state. The surprise appearance was less an act of social media savvy and more an attempt to avoid protests scheduled for the bill’s expected signing this week, according to The Washington Post. It is the first time the state’s governor has used Facebook Live for a bill signing, according to The Dallas Morning News.
LAT: How Silicon Valley is becoming a ‘retirement community’ for DC veterans
Alums of hard-fought national political campaigns are becoming a more common sight in Northern California, where they are taking their talents to up-and-coming technology companies, according to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper checked in with Bully Pulpit Interactive’s Ben LaBolt, Tinder’s Matt David, and Lyft’s Sarah Pompei, former aides to Barack Obama, John McCain, and Mitt Romney, respectively.
Trump calls out Indiana company in tweet
President Donald Trump mentioned Indiana industrial supplier Rexnord in a Sunday night tweet, and not in a good way. The president called out the company's decision to move 300 jobs from Indianapolis, a move it announced last October. Trump also tweeted about the company in December, according to Reuters. Bonus: How reporters are scouring Instagram to keep tabs on Trump over the weekend, via CBS News.
