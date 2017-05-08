Scrip editor and M&A analyst bring headcount to 20 at Consilium Strategic Communications

Healthcare sector specialist Consilium Strategic Communications will bring its headcount to 20 when it welcomes two new associate partners from outside of the world of PR in the coming weeks.

Philippa Gardner, who has a doctorate in Biochemical Engineering from UCL, has more than a decade of experience as a healthcare sell-side analyst covering European biotechnology, life sciences and mid-cap pharma companies. She has worked at Lehman Brothers, Jefferies and Edison Investment Research.

Gardner joins Consilium, which has worked with many of the world's largest pharma and medical firms, on 22 May.

The consultancy will next month welcome Suki Virji, who has 16 years of editorial experience, most recently as managing editor of European commercial news at Scrip, part of media company Informa.

She has a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology, also from UCL.

The new pair will have a focus on Consilium's international work. Last month Consilium announced that it had forged a partnership with five-office US investor relations and capital markets advisory firm Westwicke Partners.

Consilium, which specialises in financial comms and investor relations for the health sector, launched in 2013 when the healthcare team of M:Communications bought out the business from parent company King Worldwide. It led by co-founders Mary-Jane Elliott and Amber Bielecka.

