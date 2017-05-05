If you ask a PR practitioner why they got into the business, chances are that "change" will figure highly in their answers. The reality, though can be starkly different – with many campaigns failing to bring about true change.
Ali Gee, deputy chief executive and senior partner at FleishmanHillard Fishburn, took to the stage at PR360 to warn of the seven sins of change and outline the solutions.
1. Timidity
The first sin is being too timid to ask the client the single most important question about the job.
"If all our briefs could be boiled down into one question we would all be much saner," Gee said.
And what is that question?
"You use as many questions in the half hour you’ve been allocated with the client in an attempt to extract what on earth the brief really means," said Gee. "But what you don’t do is ask them one question - what is the change you want to see?"
2. Assumption
Too often the same assumptions are made about what is needed to fulfil a campaign objective. For instance, countless anti-obesity briefs have floundered on the notion the answer is to push ‘five a day’, calorie reduction or inspiring exercise stories.
However, Gee believes the answer is "to find out what is the simple ask".
In the case of the anti-obesity example, two behavioural experts at the University of West Virginia realised they could dramatically reduce the public’s calorific intake – and make a massive reduction to obesity in West Virginia – by encouraging them to switch from full fat to skimmed milk.
3. Greed
"Greed usually rears its ugly head in the form of campaign objectives," Gee said. "Be careful what we ask for and commit to because being greedy with the change we want to see will deliver disappointment."
Gee highlighted an example of a client seeking a 5 per cent change in behaviour to justify the campaign’s spend to her board – even though realistically standing still would have been an achievement because of antipathy in the media.
4. Blindness
Despite all the PR industry’s claims campaigns are founded on "deep data and a clear understanding of the consumer and trends" too often there is a fundamental fallacy – placing too much emphasis on the way people behave, and not questioning why they behave in such a manner.
"Without a real insight we can never have a real strategy or change behaviour," said Gee.
5. Laziness
"Change does not happen easily, it is hard, and maintaining the status quo is much simpler," Gee pointed out. "The reality is our job is to motivate people and make sure the ask is easy."
To demonstrate her point, Gee highlighted how customers were more likely to collect stamps on a ten-stamp loyalty card when two had already been filled in by the shop, rather than collect stamps on a card that had eight spaces on it, but none pre-filled.
"It feels as though they are making their way there already," she explained.
6. Hubris
Arrogance, confidence, pride. This is the downfall of some PR practitioners. A Cannes award or an endorsement from the editor of Vogue is all well and good, but if the message is not received by the target customer then it is all in vain.
"As George Bernard Shaw said, the single biggest problem in communication is the illusion it has taken place," Gee said.
7. Finger Licking
Waving a finger in the air in lieu of measurement is the deadliest sin of all in Gee's eyes.
"If you are not measuring it you are not able to prove you have delivered real change," she concluded. "The sin we are guiltiest of is the one that is most unexciting of all, which is we are not measuring our work and we all know that."