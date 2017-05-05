The PR Week 5.5.2017: Special edition from the Brand Film Festival

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek's Frank Washkuch sits down with the team behind BMW's The Escape at the Brand Film Festival in New York.

PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch talks with Trudy Hardy, VP of marketing at BMW North America, Bruce Bildsten, creative director at Geisel Productions, and Eric Stern, MD at Anonymous Content, about creating The Escape and BMW's other films in the series and advice for brands creating films.

