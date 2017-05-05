Breakfast Briefing, 5.5.2017: Feds investigate Uber's Greyball technology

Showing off the best in branded films
Work from BMW, Qualcomm, and Brand U.S.A. won Best of the Best awards Thursday night at the Brand Film Festival New York, put on by PRWeek US and Campaign US. Plus: Oscar winner Armando Bo: ‘An ambitious client is the most important thing;’ The creators of BMW’s The Escape share their secrets; Marketers search for authentic brand ambassadors, not celebs.
Like Uber, but for federal investigations
The U.S. Justice Department has started a criminal investigation into Uber’s use of its "Greyball" technology, which allowed drivers to avoid local authorities in areas where its service was under scrutiny, according to Reuters. Uber stopped using the program to evade local regulators and other officials after The New York Times revealed its existence in March.
More on Fox News’ legal troubles
There’s a very juicy tidbit in The New York Times’ rundown of the myriad legal issues troubling Fox News. Former network comms chief Brian Lewis has been subpoenaed and granted immunity in the federal investigation into parent 21st Century Fox’s settlement of lawsuits against the network, according to the newspaper. Lewis was fired in 2013.
Business execs sound off on Fyre Festival business plan
Vice asked business executives for their two cents on the Fyre Festival business plan leaked to Vanity Fair, the one that involved getting young influencers to promote the luxurious music festival (before it turned into a scene from your favorite dystopian future novel, of course). Said one: "I'm actually impressed they managed to wrangle all these big Instagram people into promoting this shit show."
Something to think about when you’re considering sleeping in Saturday morning
Call it a PR stunt or a bold athletic endeavor pushing the human body beyond its limits, Nike is hosting three top distance runners at a Formula 1 track in Italy before dawn on Saturday morning to see if one can run a sub-two-hour marathon. The runners will be wearing Nike’s Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoes. The Oregon-based company has been sponsoring the #Breaking2 hashtag on Twitter on Friday morning. Nike and rival Adidas are locked in a space race of sorts to see whose runner can break the two-hour barrier first, according to Bloomberg.
News to know on Friday
USA Today: Delta apologizes to California family booted from flight. Bloomberg: Johnson & Johnson loses $110m verdict over talc-cancer link claim. ABC News: Allegations of "fake news" abound in days before French election. Mashable: Americans share stories of pre-existing conditions on Twitter after healthcare vote. NYT: What to watch for in the April jobs report, due out Friday morning. New York: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski quits lobbying firm he cofounded.
Breakfast Briefing, 5.5.2017
The Justice Department is looking into how the ride-haling company used the program to avoid local authorities.
