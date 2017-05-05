In brief: Brunswick partner leaves for Leidar, Seven Dials hired for election event, Daily Record hack joins Stripe

Brunswick partner leaves for Leidar, Seven Dials hired for election event, Daily Record hack joins Stripe and more from PRWeek UK.

Brunswick partner leaves for Leidar

Brunswick partner Phil Riggins has joined the agency Leidar as a partner, based in London. He will work in the firm's brand and reputation insight practice. At Brunswick, his work focused on using opinion research and digital analytics to create communications and engagement campaigns for clients across sectors and geographies. Previously he led similar efforts at APCO and Weber Shandwick. Leidar was founded in Geneva in 2009.

Seven Dials hired for election event

Seven Dials has been appointed to handle PR for The Convention on Brexit and the Political Crash, an event designed to ensure there is "proper, grown-up and informed debate in the run up to the general election". As part of the brief, Seven Dials will handle media relations for the event, which is being held on 12-13 May in Methodist Central Hall, Westminster. The event is organised by novellist and Observer columnist Rebecca Ashton and Henry Porter, UK editor of Vanity Fair.

Daily Record hack joins Stripe

Ian Pope, former head of digital news at The Daily Record, has been appointed to the newly created role of editorial director at Stripe Communications. Pope, who was also previously assistant news editor at The Scotsman, will work across a range of accounts including Scottish Power.

Revolut, which describes itself as an "app-based banking alternative", has appointed Chad West as global head of comms. West was previously PR and comms manager at Hassle.com, an online marketplace owned by Rocket Internet. Prior to that he worked for the agency Remarkable Group.

Mowbray returns to Richmond Towers

Former trade journalist Simon Mowbray has rejoined Richmond Towers Communications following five years as a freelance consultant. Mowbray originally joined the agency in 2006 as editorial director. He is now food and drink director.

Greek win for Ophir

Ophir PR has been appointed to provide PR for family-run Greek island resort Danai Beach Resort & Villas.